Trump demands two female Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all of his cases: ‘I only ask for fairness’

Stephan: Trump, with the assistance of his minion William Barr is in the process of dismantling the American Justice Department, now he begins his attempt to discredit and castrate the Supreme Court and its credibility. This is straight out of the fascist playbook. We are very rapidly watching our country become something I, for one, never thought I would see happen. And do you notice the deafening silence coming from the Trumplicans in the Senate? We need to start seeing millions out in the streets in protest. Our country is being destroyed out in the open and without shame, while most of us are inside watching television or staring at our phones doing social media. I am astonished how easily criminal Trump and his minions are pulling this off.

The president of the United States on Monday demanded two Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all cases related to his interests.

Donald Trump made his demand while visiting India.

Trump quoted Fox News personality Laura Ingraham as saying Justice Sonia Sotomayor “accuses GOP appointed justices of being biased in favor of Trump.”

“This is a terrible thing to say,” Trump argued.

The president did not see the comments as a warning of justices who were not acting impartially but instead said Sotomayor was trying to “shame” fellow justices into voting her way.

He then also lashed out at Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

“She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!” Trump demanded, complete with an exclamation mark.

“While ‘elections have consequences’, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court,” Trump claimed.