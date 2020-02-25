Sonia Sotomayor Just Accused the Supreme Court’s Conservatives of Bias Toward the Trump Administration

Stephan: Criminal Trump aided by the Republican, now Trumplican Party over the last three years has been dismantling American democracy and the transformation of the country into an authoritarian christofascist kleptocracy. We know about the Justice Department, the State Department, and all the departments and agencies that deal with science. But the Supreme Court? Surely that has been immune? I am afraid not, and my opinion is backed up by no less than one of the Supreme Court Associate Justices.

On Friday evening, by a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration’s wealth test for immigrants to take effect in Illinois. All four liberal justices dissented from the order, which changes relatively little: Thanks to the conservative justices’ intervention in January, the wealth test was poised to take effect in 49 states, and Friday’s vote lets the government apply it in the last state left. What’s most remarkable about the decision is Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s withering dissent, which calls out—with startling candor—a distressing pattern: The court’s Republican appointees have a clear bias toward the Trump administration.

Trump’s wealth test marks a brazen attempt to limit legal immigration by forcing immigrants to prove their financial status to enter, or remain in, the United States. It goes far beyond any statute passed by Congress, forcing immigrants to demonstrate that they will be not a “public charge”—that […]