Stephan: In my opinion, Clarence Thomas should never have become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. He got that appointment in part because of Joe Biden, and even at the time he was considered first and foremost an ideologue and a molester of at least one woman. Like Justice Sotomayor, as described in the previous story, I do not think Justices should be active partisans rather, as Sotomayor argues, they should be neutral nonpartisans who make decisions on the basis of the law. And certainly, the spouses of Supreme Court Justices should never be active political hacks, as Thomas' wife Ginni is. Thomas should be impeached and removed from the court. But, of course, that will never happen in a senate led by Trumplican senator, Moscow Mitch.

A group led by Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is driving a White House effort to purge government officials seen as “disloyal” to President Donald Trump and replace them with vocal supporters who regularly appear on Fox News, according to Axios.

Trump recently rehired Johnny McEntee, a 29-year-old personal aide to Trump who was abruptly fired in 2018 amid an investigation over “serious financial crimes,” to lead the presidential personnel office and purge officials believed to be “anti-Trump,” Axios reported last week.

This effort has apparently been in the works since at least 2018, when Thomas’ group Groundswell submitted a number of memos urging the firing of so-called “Never Trump” and “Deep State” officials as aides complained that the government was filled with “snakes,” according to the report.

Thomas has spent a “significant amount of time and energy” urging White House officials to pursue the purge, the outlet […]