Americans are actually googling ‘what is India’ and ‘where is India’ as Trump makes visit

Stephan: Large numbers of Americans don't know where India is and, even more appalling, what India is. Can that possibly be true? Am I making this up? Here is the evidence. It demonstrates a level of ignorance I would not have thought possible.

If you’re looking for a place to go to question your faith in humanity, then Google trends – which tells us what people are actually searching for – is a good place to start.

As President Trump continues his trip to India – walking out to speak to a packed cricket stadium as “macho man” played overhead – today turned out to be no exception to this rule.

It turns out that there’s been an uptick in Americans searching “where is India?” and, wait for it, “what is India?”

What Is India!!!?!