Americans are actually googling ‘what is India’ and ‘where is India’ as Trump makes visit

If you’re looking for a place to go to question your faith in humanity, then Google trends – which tells us what people are actually searching for – is a good place to start.
As President Trump continues his trip to India – walking out to speak to a packed cricket stadium as “macho man” played overhead – today turned out to be no exception to this rule.
It turns out that there’s been an uptick in Americans searching “where is India?” and, wait for it, “what is India?”
What Is India!!!?!
If you don’t believe us, here’s the evidence from Google trends, which shows a clear rise in searches of “where is India?” from inside the US from the last few days.
Not so surprising. Most schools do not teach geography any more. It’s all lumped together into something called “social studies”. The kids don’t pay any more attention to that than to English.