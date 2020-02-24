Editor’s Note — We Stand at a Crossroads

Stephan: I have been appalled at what has been happening in this country in the post impeachment period. Without a disaproving comment from a single Republican in either the Senate or the House, as well as most of corporate media, with the exception of Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, criminal Trump has begun restructuring the Executive Branch of the American government. It is being transformed into an overt mob operation whose first priority is loyalty to the don. So today I am focusing SR just on what is happening. What it tells me yet again, as if additional proof were necessary, is that the 2020 election is going to decide our fate and that the decision is up to us. Forget about the media, forget about the political bloviation, forget about the economic arguments, most of which are nonsense anyway. Simply ask yourself: I have a choice, I must participate because no one can escape participation, not participating is also a choice. Therefore, of the options that are available to me which option will do the most to foster wellbeing at every level from the individual to the planet itself? You will not go wrong if you make your decision on that basis.