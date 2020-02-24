‘A travesty and a disgrace’: Trump quietly issues memo that could abolish union rights for 750,000 federal workers

Stephan: Criminal Trump is restructuring the American government with a goal of requiring loyalty to him personally above everything else. One of the things that means is that Federal unions which can protect workers have to go. I think he read the Senate's actions under Moscow Mitch, as a free pass to do whatever he wants. Have you noticed the deafening silence from the Senate as he carries out this dismantlement?

“This administration will not stop until it takes away all workers’ rights to form and join a union.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday quietly issued a memo granting Defense Secretary Mark Esper the power to abolish collective bargaining rights for the Defense Department’s 750,000 civilian workers, a move unions decried as part of the administration’s far-reaching assault on organized labor.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) condemned the memo, which was published in the Federal Register (pdf) Thursday, as “a travesty and a disgrace.”

“The administration’s divide-and-conquer strategy with respect to organized labor is as disgusting as it is shameful.”

—American Federation of Government Employees

The memo argues that a unionized Defense Department workforce could pose a threat to “national security” and that, if necessary, collective bargaining rights at the department should be scrapped in the interest of “protecting the American people.”

“When new missions emerge or existing ones evolve, the Department of Defense requires maximum flexibility to respond to threats,” […]