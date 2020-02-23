Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy After Surge in Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Stephan: I was a Boy Scout, even an Eagle Scout, but only parenthetically a Boy Scout. I had the enormous good fortune to join Troop 3 at Calvary Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, run by Bill and Nancy Bumiller. They cared very little for the quasi-militaristic Boy Scout structure and focused instead on teaching boys woodscraft and survival skills. It changed the course of my life. But there was another troop nearby and I still remember the whisperings amongst boys from that troop about a scout master in the troop who was clearly a pedophile. Robert Baden-Powell the founder of the Boy Scouts was an authoritarian closeted aggressively "Christian" gay man, who by numerous accounts contemporaries report loved to watch naked boys play at a swimming hole. So maybe, like the Catholic Church, sexual interaction with boys was baked into the organization's structure. Not that all gay men are pedophiles, that is a grossly unfair canard. But the data does suggest there seems to be a correlation between authoritarian explicitly religious homosexual men who choose to spend a lot of time around young boys and pedophilia. Whatever the reason for it, that the Boy Scouts have been devastated by child sexual abuse is a reality that is now being faced, as this report recounts.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday as the century-old institution faces spiraling costs from hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits. The group’s bankruptcy filing in Delaware listed whopping liabilities that ranged between $100 million and $500 million and assets of $1 billion to $10 billion.* In response to the deluge of suits, the youth organization that says it currently serves more than 2 million youths began positioning itself for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as far back as December 2018, but the actual filing didn’t take place until this week.

By seeking bankruptcy protection, the outdoor and youth leadership group, which claims more than 110 million participants since its inception, puts a halt to the litigation and will give the Boy Scouts a window to negotiate settlements with those who have sued, potentially rolling all claims into a single final resolution. It’s a similar approach used by USA Gymnastics […]