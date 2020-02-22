Trump’s Secret Service hotel racket is hiding in plain sight. And he’s getting away with it.

Stephan: In the Trump administration, everything is a grift. His greed and grifting are so consistent it is the norm of his administration. Exhibit B.

On Wednesday night, when President Donald Trump addressed supporters from behind a Trump Hotels lectern in a room at his Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., one of his company’s most faithful customers accompanied him.

The U.S. Secret Service.

The government agency charged with protecting the president has paid his businesses at least $471,000 to fulfill its congressional mandate, according to documents The Washington Post recently obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. That’s money from U.S. taxpayers flowing to the Trump Organization, with a venerable 155-year-old law enforcement organization being used like one of Michael Cohen’s Delaware shell companies and serving as a conduit for presidential profit. And that $471,000 figure? It’s only through April 2018.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance in October, Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump claimed his company charged the government only enough to recoup its costs when hosting the president. (Eric Trump also denied the new Washington Post reporting.) But the rates the […]