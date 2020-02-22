Editor’s Note – A comparison of criminality

Stephan:I got a very nasty email today from a Trumper berating me about my "constant harping" on the criminality of Trump and his administration. "Sure, Trump has made some mistakes," she wrote, "but you are absolutely lying when you say that Trump is any more corrupt than any other administration. You should check Alex Jone's Infowar site to get the real information." Well, SR deals with actual facts not the kind of disinformation propaganda to be found on Infowars or to be heard on Fox. So what are the incontestable facts? Here is a simple graph (covering less than the first two years of Trump's presidency, but you can already see the point) that can be easily checked by anyone with enough intelligence to do a Google. As you can see going back half a century there is no prior administration, even the 2nd place Nixon administration, that even approaches the criminality of Trump and his minions. Equally important, in my view and as you can see, criminality is virtually the exclusive domain of the Republican Party. Republicans do not support democracy, nor do they respect and support integrity in office. Today's edition of SR is focused on just a portion of the grifting and criminality that has come to light in the last few days. It's like reading a Batman comicbook,