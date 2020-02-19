Unloved by Trump, NPR Carries On

Stephan: I like npr. The radio station I listen to when I am in the car is KNKX," Jazz, Blues, and NPR News". And I was concerned when criminal Trump made it clear he didn't think npr should exist. Well, nearly three years later, here is some good news about NPR. The article mentions that "donations to the public broadcaster went up sharply after the president said it was 'a very good question' to ask why it still existed. But it is more than just money. I think this has played out as it has because of collective citizen intention, manifested in many ways, that NPR not only survive but prosper. This is the 8 Laws manifested.

First President Trump questioned the existence of National Public Radio in a tweet. Then, as part of the annual budget request released last Monday, he recommended slashing federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the body that distributes taxpayer dollars to NPR and other public media outlets, to $0 by 2023.

Past budget proposals from Mr. Trump have apparently had little influence over the amounts that public media has received from the government. For the 2020 fiscal year, the White House recommended $30 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Congress, which has traditionally shown support for public media, ultimately decided on $465 million.