Maddow breaks down potential ‘direct financial connection’ between the Russian government and Donald Trump

Stephan: Sr regular readers know I have been saying this for several years, and now it has come out in a book. Trump's indebtedness to Russian oligarchs is also one of the reasons he has fought so hard to keep his taxes from coming out; that and his taxes would reveal he is a man mired in debt.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow read bombshell excerpts from a new book set for release on Tuesday.

The host interviewed David Enrich, finance editor at The New York Times, about his forthcoming book Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” read excerpts from the book.

“There was no doubt that Deutsche Bank had extensive business dealings with Russia, and those dealings included acting as a conduit for dirty money to get out of Russia and into the western financial system,” Enrich wrote.

“Deutsche, of course, was the only reliable connection that Trump, his family, and his company had to the mainstream banking world. And Eric Trump had blurted that Russians financed the family’s golf projects — even though it was Deutsche who had made the Doral loans,” he explained. “Perhaps this was more than a coincidence. Maybe Deutsche was what connected Trump to Russia. The rumor that had been ricochetting around Washington, New York and London was that VTB had in the recent past […]