Senate Republicans Want to Protect Babies ‘Born Alive’ After an Abortion. That Doesn’t Happen.

Abortion politics are, to put it lightly, contentious. But in the coming weeks, the Senate will vote on what may be their third rail: abortions that occur late in pregnancy.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up votes for a 20-week ban on abortions and a bill known as the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.” While neither are expected to hit the 60-vote threshold they’d need to pass, the vote on the “Born-Alive” bill is red meat for conservatives — and the legions of anti-abortion voters they’re hoping to galvanize ahead of the 2020 elections.

What does the bill do?

Depends on who you ask. Supporters say that the bill isn’t really about restricting abortion. It’s about saving newborns’ lives.

“It makes sure that a baby that is born alive during a botched abortion would be given the same level of medical care that would be provided to any other baby at the same gestational age,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said during a Senate committee hearing on the bill on Tuesday. Sasse, a Republican, has sponsored […]