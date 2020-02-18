Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Senate Republicans Want to Protect Babies ‘Born Alive’ After an Abortion. That Doesn’t Happen.

Author:     Carter Sherman
Source:     Vice News
Publication Date:     Feb 15 2020, 6:07am
 Link: Senate Republicans Want to Protect Babies ‘Born Alive’ After an Abortion. That Doesn’t Happen.
Stephan:   I actually had to read up on what this Trumplican anti-choice bill was actually about because the implication seemed to be that babies were routinely being killed after they were born alive, and I knew that wasn't happening. In my view, the entire anti-choice movement is really about male dominance. If the anti-choice people actually cared about babies they would be making strong cases for pre- and post-natal care, early childhood programs, healthcare for children, and a host of other policies that foster child wellbeing. But, of course, they don't do any of those things. In fact a very strong case could be made that the Trumplican anti-choice movement doesn't really like children.  I have written about this several times in an entirely fact-based way.  (See Why Doesn't America Like It's Children)

Abortion politics are, to put it lightly, contentious. But in the coming weeks, the Senate will vote on what may be their third rail: abortions that occur late in pregnancy.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up votes for a 20-week ban on abortions and a bill known as the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.” While neither are expected to hit the 60-vote threshold they’d need to pass, the vote on the “Born-Alive” bill is red meat for conservatives — and the legions of anti-abortion voters they’re hoping to galvanize ahead of the 2020 elections.

What does the bill do?

Depends on who you ask. Supporters say that the bill isn’t really about restricting abortion. It’s about saving newborns’ lives.

“It makes sure that a baby that is born alive during a botched abortion would be given the same level of medical care that would be provided to any other baby at the same gestational age,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said during a Senate committee hearing on the bill on Tuesday. Sasse, a Republican, has sponsored […]

