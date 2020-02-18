Editor’s Note – Awakening

Stephan: I have gotten so many emails from readers commenting on the UFO article I ran, either asking me what my own views are about ETs and UFOs, or making a comment about something they think I should have added, or commented on, that I just don't have to time to answer them all in the detail they deserve. However, I wrote a novel, Awakening-- A Novel of Aliens and Consciousness.
In it, I put everything I know about these subjects, including why I think ET visitors act as they do, and what I think they are doing. If you are interested in my views, Awakening will address them all. I wrote it as a novel rather than non-fiction because I have thought a great deal about this and have reached some conclusions that cannot be entirely grounded in evidentiary facts. I think, for instance, I know what they are trying to do, but we won't know if my inferences are correct until we can talk to an alien.
-- Stephan
Thanks for the update. When you originally posted, I perked up because this is an indication to me that your decision to publicly post this type of information is one of the signs (in my humble opinion) that “the awakening” is showning movement toward exponential growth. I was first exposed to all of this in the late 1990’s but it was not until the 2000’s that I actually acted and began to study and research. Since then, information “Rolls In” to me from many sources, and every year, this influx of information made available to me increases. The recent years since I was forced to retire (health — Much Better Now!!) in 2014 the rate at which I am “feeling” this happen is faster and faster and time gets “distorted” sometimes for me. Currently reading David Wilcock’s THE SOURCE FIELD INVESTIGATIONS and have David’s other book at the ready for my next read (THE ASCENSION MYSTERIES). I am grateful to have found Carol 3 decades ago and finding you and many others (A.R.E. Astrologers like Maggie Kerr, Intuitives etc) along the path that she opened up for me. With gratitude, milkaTheAppreciator
I have a book somewhere which I cannot find at the moment that details all the many, many studies by scientists which can be looked up on the website which keeps a list of the scientific discoveries in which the one thing that can cure and even prevent cancer of all kinds can be found in one simple plant: Cannabis. One specific one I recall was a repeatable study which has been confirmed by other scientists that found that only one substance can cure cancer of the brain and that is the THC within the Cannabis plant. It is no wonder the pharmaceutical companies are so much against the use of cannabis because they could be put out of business by a plant which everyone could grow right in their backyard if it was legal.
Sorry, this applies to the next article.