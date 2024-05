Editor’s Note – Awakening

Stephan: I have gotten so many emails from readers commenting on the UFO article I ran, either asking me what my own views are about ETs and UFOs, or making a comment about something they think I should have added, or commented on, that I just don't have to time to answer them all in the detail they deserve. However, I wrote a novel, Awakening-- A Novel of Aliens and Consciousness. In it, I put everything I know about these subjects, including why I think ET visitors act as they do, and what I think they are doing. If you are interested in my views, Awakening will address them all. I wrote it as a novel rather than non-fiction because I have thought a great deal about this and have reached some conclusions that cannot be entirely grounded in evidentiary facts. I think, for instance, I know what they are trying to do, but we won't know if my inferences are correct until we can talk to an alien. -- Stephan