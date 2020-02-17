Workers Face Retirement With Fear as GOP Refuses to Back Pension Protection Bill

Stephan: Day after day these are the trends of America's social order. All of them negative. Is there any aspect of social wellbeing that Trumplicans are not degrading in the service of their corporate masters? And yet there is this. The very people most affected by the depredations of Trump and his Trumplicans will still vote for him.

Glen Heck spent 28 years sweating in a Campti, Louisiana, paper mill that he likes to say was “hotter than nine kinds of hell.”

But now, Heck’s sacrifice may have been for nothing because his multiemployer pension plan is one of about 150 nationwide set to go broke. If that happens, the 78-year-old Heck will have to find a cheaper, lower-quality health plan and keep the beef herd he’s itching to sell.

The Democratic-controlled House passed—with bipartisan support—a commonsense plan to save Heck’s pension and those of another 1.3 million workers, retirees and widows. But Republican leaders in the Senate refuse to consider it.

In the […]