Inside the Pentagon’s Secret UFO Program

Stephan: I frequently have readers write me asking about UFOs. Usually it is hard to answer because getting well-grounded reliable information about this issue is very difficult. I would say the majority of what you read, hear or see in the popular media is nonsense. But here finally is some reliable information. Before publishing it I checked with two friends, one of whom worked with the Bob Bigelow mentioned in this report. They both know what is real and what is not better than anyone else I know. I have also known Hal Puthoff who is quoted in this piece for many years. I asked: "Can this be taken seriously?" The response: "Yes, take it very seriously."

The government can’t keep its story straight about its involvement with UFO research. After a yearlong investigation, we bust open the files, break through the noise, and reveal the definitive, staggering truth.

As I sit in a small cafe in the shadow of the ancient Roman gates in Trier, Germany, talking to a person whose credibility seems beyond reproach, but who will only agree to talk to me if provide absolute assurances of anonymity, I can’t help but feel like I’m trapped in a Dan Brown novel. The Da Vinci Code, however, never dealt with unidentified flying objects.

“Was it about UFOs? Of course,” this person whispers with a grin of melodrama.

After almost a year of investigating the U.S. government’s interest in UFOs, what they’ve just said should neither be shocking, nor revelatory. Unbeknownst to them, they’ve only further confirmed what over a dozen other people with backgrounds inside the government and the now-defunct Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) have already admitted to me.

Just like the fictional Robert Langdon, the path to understanding these mysterious government programs […]