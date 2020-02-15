Senate GOP blocks election security bills as intel report warns of Russian meddling in 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., blocked Democratic efforts to unanimously pass three bills related to election security despite warnings that Russia will interfere in the 2020 election. (emphasis added)
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tried to pass a bill that would require campaigns to report offers of foreign election assistance to the FBI, and another that would require campaigns to report such offers to the Federal Election Commission.
“The appropriate response is not to say thank you, the appropriate response is to call the FBI,” Warner said, according to The Hill.
“There is no doubt that [Trump] will only be emboldened in his efforts to illegally enlist foreign governments in his reelection campaign,” Blumenthal added.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also tried to pass the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (SAFE Act), which would provide additional funding to the Election Assistance Commission and would ban voting machines from being connected to the internet as well as machines […]
This was expected and I see it as the ongoing intention by the GOP to use every underhanded trick in the book. That said, I believe there will be big players on the state level who will step in. The new voting laws in California are amazing.. days to vote, secure places. I haven’t checked recently, but Stacy Abrahams has a multi-state group that’s backing liberal candidates and will also be watching voter enrollment, voting machines and voter security. Information on people and groups like Abrams is not always easy to find in the national media. But they are out there and very very determined. And I’m so grateful. Between now and the elections, I predict we’ll see more out of the ordinary climate events and unmasking of corruption at the level that will add energy and allies on the liberal side. It’s the liberals who will need to make compromises within the party.. not egregious but some ‘bending’ that needs to happen. And unifying!
I also believe there will be more shifts in the Congressional elections. Some outrageously bad, and others which will empower the Dems.
It’s important to stay strong and focus on the vision of what we want. NOW is the time to present THAT.
I totally agree with you Sam, we must read everything, promote our understanding to others and especially to our representatives and Senators about our concerns. We must stand up and fight for fair elections as well as getting rid of delegates, so that every vote counts.