Senate GOP blocks election security bills as intel report warns of Russian meddling in 2020

Stephan: Forget all the partisan commentary, just consider facts. It is clear on that basis that the Trumplican Party does not care about the integrity of American democracy, or foreign meddling in our election process as long as it supports their continued power. Here is a glaring fact proving the truth of this statement. Oh, and people of Tennessee, could you please vote this dreadful woman out of office, and do the world a favor?

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., blocked Democratic efforts to unanimously pass three bills related to election security despite warnings that Russia will interfere in the 2020 election. (emphasis added)

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tried to pass a bill that would require campaigns to report offers of foreign election assistance to the FBI, and another that would require campaigns to report such offers to the Federal Election Commission.

“The appropriate response is not to say thank you, the appropriate response is to call the FBI,” Warner said, according to The Hill.

“There is no doubt that [Trump] will only be emboldened in his efforts to illegally enlist foreign governments in his reelection campaign,” Blumenthal added.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also tried to pass the Securing America’s Federal Elections Act (SAFE Act), which would provide additional funding to the Election Assistance Commission and would ban voting machines from being connected to the internet as well as machines […]