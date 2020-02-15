Trump Has Built an Ecological Dystopia Along the Border

Stephan: The stupidity and incompetence of criminal Trump's barrier wall is usually discussed only as a political issue. But there is another perhaps even more important, in the long term, disaster this wall is producing. Here is an essay explaining what I mean. Oh, here's a fact worth noting in the controversy and billions of dollars wasted on this ill-conceived and stupid wall. The Border Patrol just issued a report saying that when you get to the lick log, the reality is 99 miles of old barrier have been replaced by a new barrier, and only ONE MILE of new barrier has been built.

I have spent the past seven years studying the rich biological communities of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.

Few places there are more captivating than the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. The monument is home to breathtaking cacti that have stood for over a century, as well as several endangered animal species. It’s also the rightful, sacred land of the Indigenous O’odham Nation.

Despite the awe I have felt there in the past, I haven’t visited Organ Pipe recently. It’s just too heartbreaking.

Why? Because right now, President Trump’s border wall is turning the landscape into an ecological dystopia.

The Department of Homeland Security is leveling this precious habitat with absolutely no regard for the delicacy of this place’s unique cultural and ecological resources, ravaging one of the most iconic sites in the Western hemisphere. They’re even blowing up mountains like Monument Hill, an O’odham sacred site, to make way for the wall.

This irreversible destruction is an atrocity for our communities and our planet.

Wall construction is shaping up to be an all-out assault […]