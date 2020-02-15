Trump Has Built an Ecological Dystopia Along the Border

I have spent the past seven years studying the rich biological communities of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.
Few places there are more captivating than the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. The monument is home to breathtaking cacti that have stood for over a century, as well as several endangered animal species. It’s also the rightful, sacred land of the Indigenous O’odham Nation.
Despite the awe I have felt there in the past, I haven’t visited Organ Pipe recently. It’s just too heartbreaking.
Why? Because right now, President Trump’s border wall is turning the landscape into an ecological dystopia.
The Department of Homeland Security is leveling this precious habitat with absolutely no regard for the delicacy of this place’s unique cultural and ecological resources, ravaging one of the most iconic sites in the Western hemisphere. They’re even blowing up mountains like Monument Hill, an O’odham sacred site, to make way for the wall.
This irreversible destruction is an atrocity for our communities and our planet.
Wall construction is shaping up to be an all-out assault […]
And while he’s doing that, there are a growing number of ranchers who are acting on supporting and enlivening the border areas. Creating systems for water flow and conservation, and flora and fauna. For every negative action there are life-affirming responses occurring. These times have seen more protests manifesting in various ways than during the 60s.
Trump’s wall was a disaster from the beginning and is getting worse by the minute. Let’s stop it now !!!! Let’s tear it down now, before more damage to the environment happens.