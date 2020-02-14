Maddow urges viewers to ignore the DOJ ‘official lie’ defending Trump and Barr: ‘The truth is evident’

Stephan: The media, in my opinion, has been completely played and won't or can't recognize what has happened in the current DOJ crisis. Almost all media reporters and commentators are playing the Barr interview as his complaining about how criminal Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job," as if he were complaining about unwarranted intrusion. Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell are the only media figures who sees what I see and who seems to have figured out what this story is really about. We are watching our legal system be perverted and destroyed by Trump, Barr, Moscow Mitch, and the Trumplicans in the senate. It is overt, explicit and they are unashamed.