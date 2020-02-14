Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, February 14th, 2020

Amazon Deforestation Is Causing 20% of Forests to Release More Carbon Than They Absorb

Author:     Julia Conley
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Feb. 12, 2020 03:42PM EST
 Link: Amazon Deforestation Is Causing 20% of Forests to Release More Carbon Than They Absorb
Stephan:   Greed and willful ignorance, two besetting and calamitous traits of humanity that may destroy us. What is going in the Amazon ought to be obviously wrong to anyone. And yet it isn't because of those two traits. There is nothing that guarantees humankind will survive climate change.

A lone burnt tree stands on a deforested area in the surroundings of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in west-central Brazil, on Aug. 24, 2019. Credit: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP/Getty

An extensive study that looked at a decade of carbon emissions found that nearly 20 percent of one of the world’s largest carbon sinks is actually releasing carbon instead of capturing it, according tso the BBC.

The decade-long study led by professor Luciana Gatti, a researcher at Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), measured carbon by flying airplanes equipped with carbon sensors over various parts of the forest every two weeks. The results, which have not yet been published, showed that around 20 percent of the forest, especially in the southeastern section, had become an emitter of greenhouse gases instead of a carbon sink, as The Inquistr reported.

The southeastern part of the forest, which has […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    This tearing down f the Amazon rainforest is a devastation that cannot be replaced for many years, even generations. We must try to stop it at any cost.