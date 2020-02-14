Amazon Deforestation Is Causing 20% of Forests to Release More Carbon Than They Absorb

An extensive study that looked at a decade of carbon emissions found that nearly 20 percent of one of the world’s largest carbon sinks is actually releasing carbon instead of capturing it, according tso the BBC.
The decade-long study led by professor Luciana Gatti, a researcher at Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), measured carbon by flying airplanes equipped with carbon sensors over various parts of the forest every two weeks. The results, which have not yet been published, showed that around 20 percent of the forest, especially in the southeastern section, had become an emitter of greenhouse gases instead of a carbon sink, as The Inquistr reported.
The southeastern part of the forest, which has […]
This tearing down f the Amazon rainforest is a devastation that cannot be replaced for many years, even generations. We must try to stop it at any cost.