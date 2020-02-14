Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, February 14th, 2020

39 prosecutors blast Attorney General Barr for ‘dangerous and failed’ approach to criminal justice

Author:     Michael Brice-Saddler
Source:    
Publication Date:     Feb. 13, 2020 at 7:12 p.m. PST
 Link: 39 prosecutors blast Attorney General Barr for ‘dangerous and failed’ approach to criminal justice
Stephan:   Lest you think I am isolated in my views that criminal Trump aided by Barr and the Trumplicans in the senate are dismantling America's legal system, here is what 39 uniquely qualified professionals have to say.

Criminal Trump’s familiar William Barr

Thirty-nine elected prosecutors in a joint statement condemned Attorney General William P. Barr for recent his rhetoric that attacked progressive policies, arguing that his “dangerous and failed” approach to criminal justice disproportionately punished poor people and racial minorities while diverting resources away from more serious crimes.

“Sadly, we are perceived as a threat by some who are wedded to the status quo or, even worse, failed policies of past decades,” the 39 state, county and city prosecutors wrote. “Critics such as Attorney General William P. Barr seek to bring us back to a time when crime was high, success was measured by how harsh the punishment was, and a fear-driven narrative prevailed.”

In their letter, the signatories warned against returning to a “‘tough on crime’ era” that ignored facts and encouraged mass incarceration. Instead, they argued, evidence shows that a data-based approach is not only more effective, but also strengthens […]

Read the Full Article