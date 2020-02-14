In their letter, the signatories warned against returning to a “‘tough on crime’ era” that ignored facts and encouraged mass incarceration. Instead, they argued, evidence shows that a data-based approach is not only more effective, but also strengthens […]
Friday, February 14th, 2020
39 prosecutors blast Attorney General Barr for ‘dangerous and failed’ approach to criminal justice
Author: Michael Brice-Saddler
Source:
Publication Date: Feb. 13, 2020 at 7:12 p.m. PST
Link: 39 prosecutors blast Attorney General Barr for ‘dangerous and failed’ approach to criminal justice
Stephan: Lest you think I am isolated in my views that criminal Trump aided by Barr and the Trumplicans in the senate are dismantling America's legal system, here is what 39 uniquely qualified professionals have to say.