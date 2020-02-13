Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen’s Los Angeles Mansion for a Record $165 Million

Author:     Katy McLaughlin and  Katherine Clarke
Source:     Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     Feb. 12, 2020 4:26 pm ET
 Link: Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen’s Los Angeles Mansion for a Record $165 Million
Stephan:   Could there be a clearer example of America's wealth inequality crisis?

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell, a Bel-Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

On 9 acres in Beverly Hills, the Warner Estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of entertainment giant Warner Bros. The property had expansive terraces, sprawling gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

  1. Dariel Garner on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Such a deal…
    Comparing this purchase on a percentage of net worth…this would be under a 100 bucks for the typical American family….meaning for Bezos paying 165 Million for a mansion is the same as a typical family spending $100.

  2. david morrison on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:54 am

    may he be overtaken by an insect plague and vermin infestation. the human toll amazon has taken rivals all the wars in history.

  3. Rev. Dean on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:48 am

    I could save 1,000,00 people’s lives or much more with that much money. What a waste. We need a Social Democracy!