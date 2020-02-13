Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen’s Los Angeles Mansion for a Record $165 Million

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell, a Bel-Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

On 9 acres in Beverly Hills, the Warner Estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of entertainment giant Warner Bros. The property had expansive terraces, sprawling gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court […]