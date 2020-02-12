DOJ Gave $500K Grant to ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Instead of Established Anti-Trafficking Groups

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is under fire after a whistleblower complaint revealed that the department had given over $1 million in anti-human trafficking grants to two groups, Hookers for Jesus and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation, rather than highly recommended, established groups.
A September 12 internal DOJ memo recommended that the grant money go to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and Chicanos Por La Causa of Phoenix, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. The recommendations were based on reviews from outside contractors. Instead, the grant money went to two organizations the contractors gave lower ratings: Hookers for Jesus and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation.
The funding decision was made in order to “distribute funding across as many states as possible,” according to a September 23 memo obtained by Reuters. Head of the Office of Justice Programs, Katharine Sullivan, approved the decision, telling Reuters, “Our funding decisions are based on a merit-based review system.”
Hookers for Jesus is a Christian organization founded by […]
