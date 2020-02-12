DOJ Gave $500K Grant to ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Instead of Established Anti-Trafficking Groups

Stephan: How many times have you heard someone say: What makes America special is that it is a nation of laws? That sentence should now probably be phrased in the past tense. Not only did the entire team of lawyers who handled Roger Stone's prosecution resign en masse in revulsion over William Barr's corruption of their work to satisfy his master criminal Trump, but there was also this, which got much less coverage. The Trumplicans in the senate have been beavering away for three years at corrupting America's judiciary by appointing grossly unprepared, incompetent, but reliably ideological judges. Meanwhile, criminal Trump and his familiar Attorney General William Barr have been gutting the Department of Justice. But it is even more grotesque than most people realize. How about Hookers for Jesus? It is going to take a long painful time, if it happens at all, to repair what Trump and the Trumplicans have done. A nation of laws, maybe, maybe not.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is under fire after a whistleblower complaint revealed that the department had given over $1 million in anti-human trafficking grants to two groups, Hookers for Jesus and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation, rather than highly recommended, established groups.

A September 12 internal DOJ memo recommended that the grant money go to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and Chicanos Por La Causa of Phoenix, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. The recommendations were based on reviews from outside contractors. Instead, the grant money went to two organizations the contractors gave lower ratings: Hookers for Jesus and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation.

The funding decision was made in order to “distribute funding across as many states as possible,” according to a September 23 memo obtained by Reuters. Head of the Office of Justice Programs, Katharine Sullivan, approved the decision, telling Reuters, “Our funding decisions are based on a merit-based review system.”

