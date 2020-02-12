California’s Multibillion-Dollar Problem: The Toxic Legacy of Old Oil Wells

This article is a partnership between the Center for Public Integrity and the Los Angeles Times.

INTRODUCTION

ARVIN, Calif. — Across much of California, fossil fuel companies are leaving thousands of oil and gas wells unplugged and idle, potentially threatening the health of people living nearby and handing taxpayers a multibillion-dollar bill for the environmental cleanup.

From Kern County to Los Angeles, companies haven’t set aside anywhere near enough money to ensure these drilling sites are cleaned up and made safe for future generations, according to a months-long data analysis and investigation by the Los Angeles Times and the Center for Public Integrity.

Of particular concern are about 35,000 wells sitting idle, […]