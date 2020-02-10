Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, February 10th, 2020

Trump is Blowing Up a National Monument in Arizona to Make Way for the Border Wall

Author:     Ryan Devereaux
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     February 6 2020, 11:24 a.m.
 Link: Trump is Blowing Up a National Monument in Arizona to Make Way for the Border Wall
Stephan:   Another rape of the public lands by criminal Trump. These lands are our heritage. They came down to each of us with the expectation that we, in turn, would pass them on to our children, who would, in turn, pass them on to theirs. None of this means anything to Trump, as this demonstrates. Don't you see the coarsening, the vulgarity, the criminality infecting American society like a virus? The November elections are the next stop off this freeway, can we please take it.

Border fence construction continues up a mountain in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Lukeville, Ariz., on Jan. 7, 2020.
Credit: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post/Getty

Contractors working for the Trump administration are blowing apart a mountain on protected lands in southern Arizona to make way for the president’s border wall. The blasting is happening on the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a tract of Sonoran Desert wilderness long celebrated as one of the nation’s great ecological treasures, that holds profound spiritual significance to multiple Native American groups.

In a statement to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the blasting began this week and will continue through the end of the month. “The construction contractor has begun controlled blasting, in preparation for new border wall system construction, within the Roosevelt Reservation at Monument Mountain in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector,” the statement said, referring to an area also known as Monument Hill. “The controlled blasting is targeted and will continue intermittently for the rest of the month.”

The […]

Read the Full Article