Threat against Adam Schiff

Stephan: Jan Peter Meister, middle-aged registered sex offender, White racist, and Trumper, threatened the life of Democratic Representative Adam Schiff. And what prompted this ignorant violent boor to make such a threat? Why his maximum leader criminal Trump, of course. This is an aspect of Trump's coarsening of American politics that, in my opinion, is not getting enough attention. Criminal Trump is a psychotic bully, and he understands very well what his violent admonitions provoke. He does it deliberately and with malice, and neither the media nor the public is paying enough attention to what this is doing to American society.

Schiff Threatened… A man in Arizona has been accused by federal authorities of threatening to kill Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Court records show that Jan Peter Meister, a 52-year-old registered sex offender, told investigators he drunkenly left the threatening voicemail at Schiff’s Washington, D.C. office after watching Fox News and googling the congressman’s phone number.

“I’m gonna fucking blow your brains out you fucking piece of shit,” Meister allegedly said in part of the obscenity-filled voicemail.

A spokesman in Schiff’s office declined to comment when I reached out over the weekend. Meister’s attorney, Brad Roach, didn’t return a call seeking comment on Monday.

KEY DETAIL: Originally, court documents only named the victim as “Congressman A.S.,” using initials instead of the full name. But in a court filing on Friday, Meister’s attorney included a summary of an interview his client had with federal investigators. That summary revealed the victim was Schiff.

From the court filing:

Agents explained that the call was to Congressman […]