Monday, February 10th, 2020

Meet the members of Congress who traffic in hate and extremism

Author:    
Source:     Southern Poverty Law Center
Publication Date:     February 20, 2019
Stephan:   I lived through the Civil Rights era and was arrested as a demonstrator and the Viet Nam era a few years later. I experienced hate.  I feel it again, only this time it comes from evil not good. We have allowed, by our voting, voting for our dark id, a cadre of hate mongers to come to power. Here are some of the main ones, and notice their vote levels. We need to overcome our fears; we need to recognize that it is in everyone's interest to reduce hate. It is corrosive to wellbeing. These people need to be voted out of office. Do what you can.

The era of Donald Trump unleashed an onslaught of candidates in the 2018 midterm elections who court hate and extremism. A number of candidates with open white supremacist, nativist, anti-LGBT or antigovernment ties won seats in the U.S. House and Senate last election.

Matt Gaetz

Florida | House

Won with 67.1%

Matt Gaetz was elected to his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He previously served in the Florida state House of Representatives. Gaetz invited Chuck Johnson, a white nationalist “Trump Troll,” to Trump’s State of the Union address in January 2018. Johnson is a Holocaust denier who developed WeSearchr, a payment platform for racist “alt-right” crowdfunding.

Clay Higgins

Louisiana | House

Won with 55.7%

Clay Higgins was elected to his second term in the U.S House of Representatives. In 2017, Higgins attended an event hosted by the antigovernment extremist group Oath Keepers whose founder […]

