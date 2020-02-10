Meet the members of Congress who traffic in hate and extremism

Stephan: I lived through the Civil Rights era and was arrested as a demonstrator and the Viet Nam era a few years later. I experienced hate. I feel it again, only this time it comes from evil not good. We have allowed, by our voting, voting for our dark id, a cadre of hate mongers to come to power. Here are some of the main ones, and notice their vote levels. We need to overcome our fears; we need to recognize that it is in everyone's interest to reduce hate. It is corrosive to wellbeing. These people need to be voted out of office. Do what you can.