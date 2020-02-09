Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Nancy Pelosi: McConnell and the GOP Senate are accomplices to Trump’s wrongdoing

Author:     Nelson Pelosi
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Feb. 7, 2020 at 1:57 p.m. PST
 Link: Nancy Pelosi: McConnell and the GOP Senate are accomplices to Trump’s wrongdoing
Stephan:   Here is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's take on the parody of justice debacle that just took place in the U.S. Senate. I couldn't agree more.

Credit: Brian Stauffer/The Washington Post

For more than 200 years, our republic has endured, not only because of the wisdom of our Founders and the brilliance of our Constitution, but because of the generations of patriotic Americans who have had the courage to risk their lives to defend it.

But, tragically, the American people have watched President Trump and Republicans in Congress dismantle the Constitution that we cherish.

The House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), presented to the Senate and the public an incontrovertible truth that the president himself has admitted: President Trump abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign power to help him cheat in an American election. And when he was caught, the president launched an unprecedented coverup to block Congress from holding him accountable. The president’s actions undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections and violated the Constitution.

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 10:08 am

    The Senate is corrupt mainly because of “Moscow” Mitch M. We need a more diverse Senate with more intelligence.