Chemical Manufacturer to Stop Making Pesticide Linked to Brain Damage in Children

Stephan: "The Obama administration moved to ban chlorpyrifos after studies showed health dangers of the pesticide, but the Environmental Protection Agency reversed the ban under the Trump Administration.," this report says. Just another disgusting anti-wellbeing move by criminal Trump and his minions. But the corporation itself has now acted, and we have this good news.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE — The manufacturer of a commonly used pesticide that has been linked to brain damage in children will stop making the chemical this year.

Corteva Inc. said Thursday that it will end production of chlorpyrifos by the end of this year. It cited shrinking demand and withering sales for the pesticide.

The decision comes after years of environmental backlash against the agricultural chemical, and moves to ban it in both California and New York.

California banned sales of chlorpyrifos beginning on Thursday after state regulators said it had been linked to health issues in children, including brain damage.

Chlorpyrifos is used on crops including citrus, cotton, grapes and almonds.

Corteva — which was spun off last year after DuPont’s merger with Dow Chemical — said demand for chlorpyrifos in the U.S. is less than 20% what it was at its peak nearly 30 years ago. The company said it was […]