Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Chemical Manufacturer to Stop Making Pesticide Linked to Brain Damage in Children

Author:    
Source:     Associated Press/Time
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 7, 2020
 Link: Chemical Manufacturer to Stop Making Pesticide Linked to Brain Damage in Children
Stephan:   "The Obama administration moved to ban chlorpyrifos after studies showed health dangers of the pesticide, but the Environmental Protection Agency reversed the ban under the Trump Administration.," this report says. Just another disgusting anti-wellbeing move by criminal Trump and his minions. But the corporation itself has now acted, and we have this good news.

Fruit tree cultivation, San Joachin Valley, California, United States. Branch of an almond tree with ripe almonds on it.
Credit: Andia/Universal Images Group/ Getty

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE — The manufacturer of a commonly used pesticide that has been linked to brain damage in children will stop making the chemical this year.

Corteva Inc. said Thursday that it will end production of chlorpyrifos by the end of this year. It cited shrinking demand and withering sales for the pesticide.

The decision comes after years of environmental backlash against the agricultural chemical, and moves to ban it in both California and New York.

California banned sales of chlorpyrifos beginning on Thursday after state regulators said it had been linked to health issues in children, including brain damage.

Chlorpyrifos is used on crops including citrus, cotton, grapes and almonds.

Corteva — which was spun off last year after DuPont’s merger with Dow Chemical — said demand for chlorpyrifos in the U.S. is less than 20% what it was at its peak nearly 30 years ago. The company said it was […]

Read the Full Article