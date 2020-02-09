Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Antarctica Hits 64.9 Degrees, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded On Continent

Author:     Mary Papenfuss
Source:     HuffPo
Publication Date:     02/07/2020 08:16 pm ET
 Link: Antarctica Hits 64.9 Degrees, Highest Temperature Ever Recorded On Continent
Stephan:   No one will ever be able to claim we weren't warned that human civilization was under threat because of its stupidity and greed. But we know that as long as the Trumplicans are in power nothing will be done. This election will determine our future in so many ways, so it is up to you to decide what happens.

The antarctic at 64.9*F

In a rattling new development, a research station in Antarctica registered the highest temperature ever recorded on the icy continent: 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Argentina’s Esperanza Base on the northern edge of Antarctica’s Trinity Peninsula marked the high (18.3 Celsius) on Thursday. The previous record was 63.5 degrees on March 24, 2015.

The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization is organizing a panel of experts to verify the finding. But a WMO statement noted: “Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record.”

WMO | OMM

@WMO

Read the Full Article