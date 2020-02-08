Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Trump’s Final Plan to Open Treasured Public Lands in Utah Called ‘Sellout’ to Big Oil

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, February 06, 2020
Stephan:   Generations yet unborn will curse criminal Trump for what he did to the nation's public lands when he was in power, and had all the Trumplican senators supporting him in the rape of those lands to benefit the dying oil and gas industry.

The Trump administration on Thursday released its final management plans for a lands previously protected as national monuments.
Credit: Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management/Flickr

Tribal and conservation groups on Thursday condemned the Trump administration’s “unconscionable” final management plans for Utah lands previously protected as national monuments, which critics warn will open up the region to ranchers who want to graze livestock and companies looking to cash in on the area’s oil, gas, and coal.

In a joint statement Thursday, critics charged that the U.S. Interior Department should not have finalized the plans while President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision to severely shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments is still being challenged in federal court.

“It’s the height of arrogance for Trump to rush through final decisions on what’s left of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante while we’re fighting his illegal evisceration of these national monuments in court,” said Randi Spivak at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Trump is eroding vital protections for these spectacular landscapes.”

2 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    I wonder how many Republicans know how Trump and his cronies are destroying the world we live in, or if they do know, do they care?

    • Rev. Dean on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      I should add that Trump and his comrades are destroying the minds of the Republican supporters as well as the Earth itself. We intellectuals who understand this must inform the Republicans about how this is occurring through individual interaction as well as supporting the Progressive Democrats who can fix some of these problems as soon as possible by voting for someone who can beat Trump and beat all Republicans everywhere in every race at the polls.