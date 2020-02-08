Trump’s Final Plan to Open Treasured Public Lands in Utah Called ‘Sellout’ to Big Oil

Stephan: Generations yet unborn will curse criminal Trump for what he did to the nation's public lands when he was in power, and had all the Trumplican senators supporting him in the rape of those lands to benefit the dying oil and gas industry.

Tribal and conservation groups on Thursday condemned the Trump administration’s “unconscionable” final management plans for Utah lands previously protected as national monuments, which critics warn will open up the region to ranchers who want to graze livestock and companies looking to cash in on the area’s oil, gas, and coal.

In a joint statement Thursday, critics charged that the U.S. Interior Department should not have finalized the plans while President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision to severely shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments is still being challenged in federal court.

“It’s the height of arrogance for Trump to rush through final decisions on what’s left of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante while we’re fighting his illegal evisceration of these national monuments in court,” said Randi Spivak at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Trump is eroding vital protections for these spectacular landscapes.”

Several advocacy group leaders, including Conservation Lands Foundation executive […]