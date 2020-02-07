Trump’s State of the Union Address was a Christian Nationalist Dog Whistle

Stephan: Yes, criminal Trump's SOTU address was crazed, and more partisan political rally than report to Congress, as most commentators said, and Speaker Pelosi accurately described today. But I think as I listened to it that it was much more, and this article mirrors my own assessment. I am surprised there is not more commentary or even awareness of this aspect. American democracy is in crisis and, depending on how the 2020 election turns out, may or may not survive.

Amid the ripping paper and misbegotten medals, Trump’s State of the Union address promised nationalism with a distinctly Christian bent.

Trump wants to steal $5 billion from public schools (which he decried as “failing government schools”) to give to private, i.e., Christian, schools. Trump wants to roll back reproductive rights and ban abortion. But more than anything, Trump wants to weaponize religious freedom. If he is successful there, it will be a win for his war against abortion and public schools too. He said:

My administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.

