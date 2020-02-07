Trump’s State of the Union Address was a Christian Nationalist Dog Whistle

Amid the ripping paper and misbegotten medals, Trump’s State of the Union address promised nationalism with a distinctly Christian bent.
Trump wants to steal $5 billion from public schools (which he decried as “failing government schools”) to give to private, i.e., Christian, schools. Trump wants to roll back reproductive rights and ban abortion. But more than anything, Trump wants to weaponize religious freedom. If he is successful there, it will be a win for his war against abortion and public schools too. He said:
My administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.
The Constitution already protects students’ […]
Trump certainly knows how to rile people up. Especially those not used to push-back. I don’t believe diverting public education funds is a good idea. A better idea is to eliminate certain teacher tenure privileges that protect bad conduct, incompetents, and underperforming teachers and administrators. And to provide incentives and rewards to productive and successful ones. I know tenured professors who draw a full years salary and only work 12 hours a week, 39 weeks a year. If even 35 classroom hours were mandatory we could cut college tuition by 50% or more and solve the exploding cost of college and the college loan crisis. Every politician caters to their base, nothing new there. For all of his flaws Trump does seem to get results. That gives him traction with his voters. The opposition needs to take a page from his playbook or fall into obscurity. The current strategy is not working. And for the record I do believe late term abortion is heinous. Research shows the fetus feels pain very early on. I think a woman who does not want to keep her child should end an unwanted pregnancy very early on. Tom in NY