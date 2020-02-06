Risking food safety, USDA plans to let slaughterhouses self-police

Stephan: Criminal Trump has decided to let slaughterhouses self-police. They will be allowed to measure profit against healthy meat and fowl and operate as they choose. How do you think they will decide? What could possibly go wrong? Let's be honest, your wellbeing doesn't matter to criminal Trump and his familiars. How many ways does he have to make that clear to you before you believe him? In the 1932 election Hitler in the first round of voting, gained 30.1% of the vote. As of today, After the faux impeachment trial, Trump is more popular than ever. The problem America faces is Americans. [caption id="attachment_50278" align="alignleft" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption]

More than a century ago, Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” exposed unsafe and unsanitary conditions in our nation’s slaughterhouses. Sinclair singled out breakneck line speeds as a key source of misery, noting, “The main thing the men wanted was to put a stop to the habit of speeding up, they were trying their best to force a lessening of the pace, for there were some, they said, who could not keep up with it, whom it was killing.”

Sinclair’s stomach-churning account led Congress to create a new agency in charge of food safety in slaughterhouses. Among the reforms implemented were rules to slow down line speeds so that government inspectors could ensure that diseased or feces-covered meat and poultry did not end up on consumers’ plates. Now, if the Trump administration gets its way, pork slaughterhouses will be allowed to drastically increase their line speeds, with potentially disastrous results for workers and consumers.

A new rule, finalized today, would reduce the number of government food safety inspectors in pork plants by 40 percent and remove most of the remaining inspectors from production lines. […]