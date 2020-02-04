Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

Trump’s Land Mines Rollback is the Last Straw for Veterans

Author:     Ben Jackson
Source:     Boston Globe
Publication Date:     February 3, 2020, 3:06 p.m.
 Link: Trump’s Land Mines Rollback is the Last Straw for Veterans
Stephan:   Criminal Trump has now made the United States of America a national war criminal. There is no vileness to which this man will not sink, and he taints all of us. I cannot believe this is what America has become.

Landmine victims Phan Van Ty, Truong Uu, and Hoang Thi Luu read books about farmers who became landmine victims in Vietnam.
Credit: Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty

Last week, in the middle of this dark night for America, the Trump administration pushed through a variety of dangerous and unpopular policies. President Trump rolled out funding changes that will make it harder for those in need to get Medicaid. He added more countries to his vile Muslim travel ban. But perhaps the most evil of these changes, the one with the deadliest consequences, was this: He rolled back Obama-era restrictions on the United States’ use of land mines.

I am a veteran. From 1993 to 1997 I served in the Seabees, a ground-combat-ready part of the Navy. While I was lucky enough to serve during a time of peace, I was ready to go to war on behalf of my nation at […]

