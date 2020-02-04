Trump’s Land Mines Rollback is the Last Straw for Veterans

Last week, in the middle of this dark night for America, the Trump administration pushed through a variety of dangerous and unpopular policies. President Trump rolled out funding changes that will make it harder for those in need to get Medicaid. He added more countries to his vile Muslim travel ban. But perhaps the most evil of these changes, the one with the deadliest consequences, was this: He rolled back Obama-era restrictions on the United States’ use of land mines.

I am a veteran. From 1993 to 1997 I served in the Seabees, a ground-combat-ready part of the Navy. While I was lucky enough to serve during a time of peace, I was ready to go to war on behalf of my nation at […]