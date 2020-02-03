Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, February 3rd, 2020

Taxpayers Get $3.4 Million Tab So Trump Can Host Super Bowl Party For His Club Members

Stephan:   Criminal Trump thinks of himself as a monarch and expects the peasants to support him in that manner, and you just did, to the tune of $3.4 million for his Super Bowl party. I do not understand how anyone can fail to see that this entire administration is one giant grift.

Mar a Lago
Credit: Town & Country

Taxpayers shelled out another $3.4 million to send President Donald Trump to Florida this weekend so he could host a Super Bowl party for paying guests at his for-profit golf course.

The president’s official schedule shows him spending two and a half hours Sunday evening at a “Super Bowl LIV watch party” at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Tickets sold for $75 each, but were only available to members of the club — the initiation fee for which reportedly runs about $450,000, with annual dues costing several thousands of dollars more.

“Well, obviously there are no TVs in the White House, so what alternative did he have?” quipped Robert Weissman, president of the liberal group Public Citizen. “He could have saved money by chartering a plane and flying club members to watch the game at the White House.”

1 Comment

  1. Jon on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:26 am

    In Trump’s Administration even the Truth is “biased”.