Trump’s Audacious New Plan to Cut Medicaid, Explained

Stephan: Far from expanding healthcare, criminal Trump and his corrupt Trumplicans are doing everything they can to dump the poor out of the system. (I am no longer going to call this party Republican. I have too much respect for Dwight Eisenhower, Abraham Lincoln, to name but two, and senators like Howard Baker and Everett Dirksen.)

President Donald Trump’s administration is taking its most audacious step yet to roll back Medicaid, with a new plan that would cap spending for the government program upon which poor Americans depend for health insurance. (emphasis added)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced on Thursday they would accept applications from states that want to set up a Medicaid block grant, a long-held goal of ideological conservatives who want to scale back the social safety net, and one deployed successfully to severely limit cash welfare benefits in the 1990s.

These spending caps would fundamentally change how the program is financed, ending Medicaid’s days as an open-ended entitlement by putting new hard limits on how much the government is willing to spend on health care for certain enrollees. Medicaid would no longer pay whatever is necessary to provide medical care to the people in or near poverty who qualify for its benefits. Instead, spending would […]