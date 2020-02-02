In Rural Areas, a “Quiet Jail-Building Boom” Is Taking Place

Stephan: Here is the latest on the American Gulag, where almost one percent of the population is incarcerated. Warehousing human beings is big business in the United States, lots and lots of profit to be made, from construction companies to prison guards, to social workers, to police, prosecutors and judges. Everyone has their beak in this honey pot. This trend is so bad that there are many rural communities in the country whose entire economy is dependent on a prison as the largest area employer. Few Americans seem to realize that it costs more per person to put a man or woman in prison than it does to send them to college. According to the Vera Institute which tracks this, "incarceration costs an average of more than $31,000 per inmate, per year, nationwide. In some states, it's as much as $60,000." Ask yourself, what kind of country willingly spends more to uselessly warehouse a human than educate them?

I live in Champaign County, the heart of the Illinois cornfields. Our somewhat liberal-minded county of 200,000 is home to the flagship campus of the University of Illinois, the “Fighting Illini.” But our county has another distinction: While Black people only comprise 13 percent of our population, they consistently make up 50-71 percent of those in the local jail, resulting in one of the highest racial discrepancies in the country.

For the past decade, rather than attempt to correct this gross inequity, local authorities have punted various plans to build a new jail. So far, the community, led by the grassroots organizing of Build Programs Not Jails, has blocked these efforts. However, the battle is not over. In September 2019, architects from Reifsteck Reid came to a county board meeting packing PowerPoint visuals of their grand plan for a $47 million revamp of our jail, likely […]