Economists warn Trump policies will result in lost jobs and lower wages for American workers

The 20-year-old San Diego bakery Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe went out of business this month after an audit by US authorities found immigrants working there illegally.
In April, a small Nebraska town lost a potato processing plant, and the local revenue it generated, in the wake of an immigration raid on its facilities. A restaurant in New York appears to have suffered similar fate in August.
Farmers say they are planting less, turning to automation, eliminating some crops, leaving them to rot in the field or contemplating selling out of the business altogether — all because they cannot find enough immigrant labor.
As the US birth rate is falling and a labor shortage is worsening, President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants could make the situation worse for businesses like these.
Trump and others who favor tighter immigration controls say low-skilled migrant workers compete for American jobs and drive down wages for all workers.
But a growing body of research suggests the contrary: that removing immigrant workers can be destructive, resulting in lost […]
“…a labor shortage is worsening”…is completely unfounded.
“…a below poverty wage labor shortage is worsening” is the truth.
Over ny business career I employed many hundreds of questionably documented migrant laborers in the construction trades. Questionably documented because we all knew that false social security and other documents were readily available on any big city street…and there was no effective enforcement of immigration workplace law and we were not required to validate their documents nor even copy them as proof we had seen them.
If you want to stop illegal workers use workplace enforcement against employers.
If you want people to do the back breaking labor of working in the fields pay a fair wage for it.
The primary reason illegal migrants come from Mexico is simply that they can make 12X more per day…$5 per day in Mexico vs $60 per day here. That is a 12X difference. If we paid domestic workers 12X minimum wage say $90.00 per hour I can guarantee we wouldn’t have a “labor shortage”