Stephan: The other day I published several articles showing the real data on economic growth which revealed that criminal Trump's gaslighting on economic performance is nothing but fecal gas. I am far from alone in this assessment, as this report on the effect of immigration on jobs spells out.

The 20-year-old San Diego bakery Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe went out of business this month after an audit by US authorities found immigrants working there illegally.

In April, a small Nebraska town lost a potato processing plant, and the local revenue it generated, in the wake of an immigration raid on its facilities. A restaurant in New York appears to have suffered similar fate in August.

Farmers say they are planting less, turning to automation, eliminating some crops, leaving them to rot in the field or contemplating selling out of the business altogether — all because they cannot find enough immigrant labor.

As the US birth rate is falling and a labor shortage is worsening, President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants could make the situation worse for businesses like these.

Trump and others who favor tighter immigration controls say low-skilled migrant workers compete for American jobs and drive down wages for all workers.

But a growing body of research suggests the contrary: that removing immigrant workers can be destructive, resulting in lost […]