New Jersey Will Be First State to Require Building Permits to Consider the Climate Crisis

New Jersey will be the first state in the U.S. to require builders to take the climate crisis into consideration before seeking permission for a project.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new regulations Monday as part of the final version of the state’s master energy plan, which commits New Jersey to achieving 50 percent clean energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050, according to NJ Advance Media. But while The New York Times pointed out that other states have adopted a 2050 100 percent renewable energy goal, New Jersey will be the first to require that projects seeking Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permits consider both how their projects’ emissions will contribute to global warming and how climate change will impact their building plans.

“This is a big deal,” […]