New Jersey Will Be First State to Require Building Permits to Consider the Climate Crisis

New Jersey will be the first state in the U.S. to require builders to take the climate crisis into consideration before seeking permission for a project.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new regulations Monday as part of the final version of the state’s master energy plan, which commits New Jersey to achieving 50 percent clean energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050, according to NJ Advance Media. But while The New York Times pointed out that other states have adopted a 2050 100 percent renewable energy goal, New Jersey will be the first to require that projects seeking Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permits consider both how their projects’ emissions will contribute to global warming and how climate change will impact their building plans.
Another example of our collective madness that demands profit before all other considerations. The powers that be celebrate that now we are an oil and gas exporting nation without any consideration of the damages to all concerned. What becomes of our world when the stuff is used up simply because the drive for profits and “jobs”. Madness and stupidity kill, as the saying goes, just not fast enough to save the natural world from our destructive behavior.
So much data coming from so many directions telling the story of the rapid decline of our one and only home. I once had a conversation with a wealthy business sort regarding this topic and his response was “it’s just dirt” with no importance beyond that.
