Saturday, February 1st, 2020

A Dishonorable Senate

Author:     The Editorial Board
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 31, 2020
Stephan:   Friday we saw 51 men and women consciously, knowingly, deliberately damage America's democracy. These are people who were elected by others in their states. If you believe in democracy your task is clear. In November these 51 people need to be voted out of office. There is only one way that can be done. Those of us who place country and democracy first must vote for someone else in those Senate races. We need to focus as much on the Senate as the Presidency. It is time to clean house. And clean house in a big way.

Alas, no one ever lost money betting on the cynicism of today’s congressional Republicans. On Friday evening, Republican senators voted in near lock step to block testimony from any new witnesses or the production of any new documents, a vote that was tantamount to an acquittal of the impeachment charges against President Trump. The move can only embolden the president to cheat in the 2020 election.

The vote also brings the nation face to face with the reality that the Senate has become nothing more than an arena for the most base and brutal — and stupid — power politics. Faced with credible evidence that a president was abusing his powers, it would not muster the institutional self-respect to even investigate.

The week began with such promise, or at least with the possibility the Senate might not abdicate its constitutional duty. Leaks from John Bolton’s forthcoming book about his time in the White […]

  1. Brenda Kennedy on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:08 am

    We should send a thank you note to the GOP Senators who just removed any lingering doubts about who and what they are, virtually handing control of the Senate to the Democrats in November. Now we have a good shot at winning the trifecta – defeating Trump, regaining control of the Senate, and retiring Moscow Mitch. Vote blue no matter who!

  2. Michael Shamamian on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    The Party that values Joe McCarthy and John Bolton is the one that is “dishonorable.”