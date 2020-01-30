US Government Basically Declares War on Millions of School children

In Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” children in a 19th century London workhouse are fed the smallest amounts of the cheapest foods to maximize the profit accrued by the owners. In Hansel and Gretel, a witch lures the children into her gingerbread home then works to fatten Hansel up for the dinner table.

The U.S. government has initiated a double-barreled attack on the health and nutrition of our school children using the same sinister strategies previously employed by workhouses and witches. The USDA is trying to deny essential food access to over half a million children by modifying the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Those without SNAP may become non-participants in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Limiting access to secure healthful meals will promote food insecurity and hunger, and encourage consumption of cheap, calorically dense, processed foods by families for whom every penny counts.

Simultaneously, the USDA and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue are working hard to pack school lunch programs with less healthful, higher calorie, and […]