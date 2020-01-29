White House grants press access to Christian site whose founder called impeachment a “Jew coup”

Stephan: Perhaps because my surname is Schwartz, people often assume I am Jewish. I am not but from early boyhood, that erroneous assumption has been a kind of gift because it has made me aware of anti-semitism and the general stupidity of religious and racial hatred. [caption id="attachment_50135" align="alignleft" width="240"]Credit: Pew Research Center[/caption] Rationally, factually, anti-semitism makes no sense at all. There are fewer Jews in America than atheists; it is really just an expression of hate of the "other." But it is on the rise; we saw that in Charlottesville, "Jews will not replace us!", and we see it being cultivated in the Trump White House. Exhibit A follows.

The White House granted press credentials to a Christian news site whose founder claimed that President Donald Trump’s impeachment was a “Jew coup” organized by a “Jewish cabal” in anti-Semitic remarks.

Five employees of the Florida-based conservative Christian news outlet TruNews received press credentials from the White House to cover Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, founder Rick Wiles told The New York Times from a ski lodge reserved for press members by the Trump administration. The outlet was not granted special access to Trump, though TruNews’ Edward Szall asked Ivanka Trump a question during a news conference, according to the report.

“We want to thank President Trump and the White House for extending the invitation to be here,” Wiles said in a video. “We are honored to be here representing the kingdom of heaven and our king Jesus Christ.”

This is not the first time the outlet has gained access to the Trumps. Trump took a question from Zsall during a 2018 news conference at the U.N., while Donald Trump Jr. gave an interview to the site after a rally […]