Republicans Are Re-Opening The Energy Market To Underhanded Dealing

Stephan: God, I am so tired of the incompetence, criminality, and corruption of the Republican cult. The Democrats have their own issues, but nothing, I mean nothing that rises to the level of the Republicans. And it is allowed to continue because about a third of the country, the demographic that are Trumpers, votes against its own wellbeing and supports these politicians. Whenever you hear, "What about Obama...(fill in the blank)" or "What about Hillary" you know you are hearing or reading one of these cretins. Am I exaggerating? Trump's approval rating has gone up over the past three days. [caption id="attachment_50129" align="alignnone" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption]

Neil Chatterjee, head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is taking our nation back to pre-Enron days. That is when the commission was so weak it didn’t even explicitly prohibit manipulating energy markets.

Under Chatterjee, a former Mitch McConnell aide, the number of new investigations was 12 in fiscal 2019, compared with 24 the previous year. The commission reached just two settlement agreements for $14 million, a sixth or less of the annual average for penalties since 2007.

“Several recent actions seem to indicate that the commission may not be fully committed to finding, stopping, and punishing manipulative acts that can stifle competition and result in unjust and unreasonable prices,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) wrote. The letter to FERC commissioners was joined by four other Democratic senators.

Chatterjee, who previously lobbied for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, told senators annual averages vary and dropped in part because of FERC’s effectiveness. “Our focus […]