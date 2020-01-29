Midwestern Farm Network Is Leading the Way to Chemical-Free, Sustainable Farming

Stephan: Over the years I have repeatedly made the point, based on research evidence, that industrial chemical monoculture agriculture not only isn't the best way to grow plants, it is actually harmful to the earth, the animals, birds, and insects in the area, and the humans who do the farming. Well, here is some good news. Just a beginning, but at least a start.

Ben Hagenbuck calls himself a full-time banker and a part-time farmer. But working with his father and uncle on the family’s 1,100-acre corn and soybean farm in north-central Illinois has become much more than a hobby: Hagenbuch is part of a network of American farmers hoping to save the world. This is a grandiose goal to be sure, but it has its roots in science. Growing evidence points to chemically driven industrialized food production as a key culprit behind a broad range of both environmental and human health problems. To reverse the damage requires a focus on enriching soil health and perfecting farming practices that are free from synthetic chemicals. It’s not an easy undertaking, these farmers are finding. But it is urgent.

Fifty-year-old warnings by scientist and author Rachel Carson about how indiscriminate use of chemicals could decimate the natural world are playing out now in undeniable ways. Numerous scientific studies show that routine use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides is […]