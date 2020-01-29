German energy shift will be like ‘open-heart surgery’

Stephan: While the United States run by criminal Trump, and his syndicate of similarly compromised minions, does everything it can to promote the carbon industries, countries like Germany with more intelligent, more honest, more forward thinking leadership are going in exactly the opposite direction. Here is a report from Germany.

BERLIN – Germany’s transition to a fossil-fuel free energy mix will be like undergoing “open-heart surgery” as the car, steel and renewable industries will need to work hard to stay competitive, its economy minister said on Tuesday.

The German government has spurred Europe’s largest economy to shift to volatile renewable energy sources like wind and solar power in the wake of its decision to end nuclear power by 2022 and exit coal-fuelled power sources by 2038.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Germany could in the meantime use natural gas as a transition fuel, tap into intra-European Union power sharing, and develop a green hydrogen-based economy that will offer energy storage and enable industry to work sustainably.

“We have to keep fighting for our competitiveness,” Altmaier told an annual energy summit of government and industry leaders hosted by newspaper Handelsblatt. Germany’s efforts to wean itself off nuclear energy and coal could be an export model going forward, he said.

