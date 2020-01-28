Nearly One in Four in U.S. Have Cut Back on Eating Meat

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- About three in 10 women, nonwhites and Democrats have reduced meat intake
- Most cite health as reason behind their reduced meat consumption
- Smaller meat portions, recipe substitutes popular ways to avoid meat
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly one in four Americans (23%) report eating less meat in the past year than they had previously, while the vast majority (72%) say they are eating the same amount of meat. Very few (5%) report eating more meat this year than in the past.
These data are from a Sept. 16-30 Gallup telephone poll with U.S. adults.
Asked how often they eat meat — such as beef, chicken or pork — two in three U.S. adults say they eat it “frequently” (67%) while 23% say they eat meat “occasionally” and 7% “rarely” eat it. Just 3% report “never” eating meat.
Certain groups are more likely than others to say they have eaten less meat in the past year:
- Women are about twice as likely as men to report […]
Have you noticed any pattern where it comes to political or ideological categories? We are what we think (Mind Is The Builder – Edgar Cayce) but even more so, our thinking (etherical self) is affected by what we do with our physical self. milkaTheAppreciator
This is a great news item. I hope it will catch on worldwide.