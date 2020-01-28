Nearly One in Four in U.S. Have Cut Back on Eating Meat

Stephan: Here is some very interesting news which, I think, is the beginning of a trend. Large scale animal husbandry, such as exists now is not sustainable, and will not be possible as climate change progresses. Note who the early adopters are.

About three in 10 women, nonwhites and Democrats have reduced meat intake

Most cite health as reason behind their reduced meat consumption

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly one in four Americans (23%) report eating less meat in the past year than they had previously, while the vast majority (72%) say they are eating the same amount of meat. Very few (5%) report eating more meat this year than in the past.

Americans’ Reports of Meat-Eating Changes Over the Past Year, by Subgroup In the past 12 months, have you been eating more meat, less meat, or about the same amount? More

Same amount

Less %

%

% National adults

5

72

23 Men

6

79

15 Women

4

65

31 Whites

5

76

19 Nonwhites

5

64

31 18-29

10

66

23 30-49

5

75

19 50-64

3

74

23 65+

2

72

26 Republicans

6

81

12 Independents

5

71

24 Democrats

3

66

30 East

4

73

23 Midwest

4

79

17 South

5

71

24 West

6

69

25 City residents

5

71

24 Suburb residents

5

71

24 Rural/town residents

4

76

19 Sep 16-30, 2019 GALLUP

These data are from a Sept. 16-30 Gallup telephone poll with U.S. adults.

Asked how often they eat meat — such as beef, chicken or pork — two in three U.S. adults say they eat it “frequently” (67%) while 23% say they eat meat “occasionally” and 7% “rarely” eat it. Just 3% report “never” eating meat.

Certain groups are more likely than others to say they have eaten less meat in the past year: