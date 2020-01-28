Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

Nearly One in Four in U.S. Have Cut Back on Eating Meat

Author:     JUSTIN MCCARTHY AND SCOTT DEKOSTER
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     JANUARY 27, 2020
Stephan:   Here is some very interesting news which, I think, is the beginning of a trend. Large scale animal husbandry, such as exists now is not sustainable, and will not be possible as climate change progresses. Note who the early adopters are.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • About three in 10 women, nonwhites and Democrats have reduced meat intake
  • Most cite health as reason behind their reduced meat consumption
  • Smaller meat portions, recipe substitutes popular ways to avoid meat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly one in four Americans (23%) report eating less meat in the past year than they had previously, while the vast majority (72%) say they are eating the same amount of meat. Very few (5%) report eating more meat this year than in the past.

Americans’ Reports of Meat-Eating Changes Over the Past Year, by Subgroup
In the past 12 months, have you been eating more meat, less meat, or about the same amount?

More
Same amount
Less

%
%
%

National adults
5
72
23

Men
6
79
15

Women
4
65
31

Whites
5
76
19

Nonwhites
5
64
31

18-29
10
66
23

30-49
5
75
19

50-64
3
74
23

65+
2
72
26

Republicans
6
81
12

Independents
5
71
24

Democrats
3
66
30

East
4
73
23

Midwest
4
79
17

South
5
71
24

West
6
69
25

City residents
5
71
24

Suburb residents
5
71
24

Rural/town residents
4
76
19

Sep 16-30, 2019

GALLUP

These data are from a Sept. 16-30 Gallup telephone poll with U.S. adults.

Asked how often they eat meat — such as beef, chicken or pork — two in three U.S. adults say they eat it “frequently” (67%) while 23% say they eat meat “occasionally” and 7% “rarely” eat it. Just 3% report “never” eating meat.

Certain groups are more likely than others to say they have eaten less meat in the past year:

