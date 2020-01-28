Maternity leave: US policy is worst on list of the world’s richest countries

Stephan: Are you okay with this? I certainly am not, and I find this unacceptable. We need mass nonviolent social action; I mean millions of people out in the streets, and voting to remove most of the cretins in office, replacing them with men and women interested in fostering wellbeing.

According to a 2019 report by Unicef, which analysed which of the world’s richest countries are most family friendly, Estonia leads the field for new mothers with over 80 weeks of leave at full pay.

At the bottom of the table was the United States – which, with a grand total of zero weeks, was the only country in the analysis that offered absolutely no national paid leave.

The report, which used data from the 41 countries from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and European Union, found only half offered mothers a minimum of six months full pay.

Using OECD figures, here is a snapshot of paid leave for mothers around the world.

Estonia – 84 weeks full rate equivalent (166 weeks total)

Female workers on an […]