Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

Maternity leave: US policy is worst on list of the world’s richest countries

Author:     Miranda Bryant
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 27 Jan 2020 03.00 EST
Stephan:   Are you okay with this? I certainly am not, and I find this unacceptable. We need mass nonviolent social action; I mean millions of people out in the streets, and voting to remove most of the cretins in office, replacing them with men and women interested in fostering wellbeing.

The US is the only OECD country without a national statutory paid maternity, paternity or parental leave
Illustration: Guardian Design

According to a 2019 report by Unicef, which analysed which of the world’s richest countries are most family friendly, Estonia leads the field for new mothers with over 80 weeks of leave at full pay.

At the bottom of the table was the United States – which, with a grand total of zero weeks, was the only country in the analysis that offered absolutely no national paid leave.

‘I was risking my life’: why one in four US women return to work two weeks after childbirth

The report, which used data from the 41 countries from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and European Union, found only half offered mothers a minimum of six months full pay.

Using OECD figures, here is a snapshot of paid leave for mothers around the world.

Estonia – 84 weeks full rate equivalent (166 weeks total)

