Among poorest 20 percent of Americans, one-third of income goes to health care: study

Stephan: Here is the hard data that supports the point I made in my comment on the previous article. How is it that every other advanced country in the world has been able to work out healthcare to the benefit of both individuals and society as a whole? The answer, of course, is that other countries see actual health and wellbeing as a priority, and also the cheaper option.

In 2017, Americans spent an average of $10,209 per capita on health care, more than any developed nation. That figure is perhaps unsurprising given the patchwork, largely privatized system in place in the United States. And while a per capita figure like $10,209 sounds high, it is an overall average, meaning it says nothing of how that money is distributed between people of different means. Now, a new study putting this in context reveals that the American health care system is even more horrifically classist than we knew.

The new study from the RAND corporation, a nonprofit global policy think tank, found that healthcare payments account for a far greater proportional share of income for low-income households than high-income households. The study was published in the journal Health Services Research. The RAND researchers found that U.S. households in the bottom fifth of income cohorts pay an average of 33.9 percent of their income toward health care. Families in the highest income group pay 16 percent of their income toward health care. For […]