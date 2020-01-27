The Greatest Threat to the Prison-Industrial Complex

Stephan: The American Gulag, along with the U.S. illness profit system, the failure of public education, wealth inequality, the nation's paltry social safety net, college student debt, and the utter failure to address climate change in a meaningful way, collectively stand as evil beacons on America's path to social failure, the loss of democracy, and violence. We have slightly less than 5 per cent of the world's population and 25 percent of the world's prisoners. We lead China, North Korea, you name it, in the warehousing of human beings. The Gulag has turned our police into thugs, it defines the promotion and careers of prosecutors and judges, and it destroys families and communities in a manner unmatched by any other country in the world. It is disgustingly biased racially, and once a man or woman, or child, is in its grasp it shapes the rest of their lives. Is there no other way to run a prison system? Of course there is, and here is one example of how it can and should be done.

In the U.S., the nation with the largest prison population proportional to population in the world, the idea of rehabilitation long ago went from being a stated goal to a completely ignored concept. A study focusing on people released from prisons in 2005 reveals that they were arrested again in the following nine years at an astounding rate of 83%. But rather than give up on the 2.3 million primarily black and brown Americans who are incarcerated, the Bard Prison Initiative, founded in 2001, has taken a different approach.

The inspiring program, which provides people incarcerated in New York with the opportunity to take college-level classes and obtain degrees from Bard College, is the subject of a PBS documentary titled, “College Behind Bars.” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer caught up with the film’s director, Lynn Novick, and Jule Hall, a graduate of the Bard Prison Initiative, in the latest episode of “Scheer Intelligence.”

“In this film, [we see Jules Hall] […]