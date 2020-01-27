‘Cruelty Is the Point’: Trump Takes Aim at Medicaid With Plan That Could Harm Millions

Stephan: [caption id="attachment_50097" align="alignleft" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] "Cruelty is the point," why isn't that clear? You read a story like this, and what else could you conclude? I think we need to face the fact that the thinking of a large percentage of Americans is so distorted by disinformation, hate, and bias that they routinely vote and work against their own wellbeing because of some other consideration. White supremacy, male dominance, religious fanaticism, punishing the "others", whatever, is more important to them. We are a sick country with a lot of sick people. Whenever I hear or read, "What about Obama...", "What about Hillary..." I know I am talking with or reading one of the sick ones, and I think we need to start talking about that.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to intensify its assault on Medicaid by granting certain states permission to convert federal funding for the program into block grants, a move critics slammed as a cruel and likely illegal attack on vulnerable people.

Politico reported Thursday that the plan, which could be finalized as early as next week, would allow the 37 states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to seek waivers to convert funding into fixed sums that could limit states’ flexibility to increase spending in response to public need.

Block-granting Medicaid is a longtime Republican goal dating back at least to the Reagan administration. The Trump administration’s proposal has been in the works for over a year.

“In the same week President Trump said cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are on the table, we now learn that his administration is set to propose benefit-slashing block grants on Medicaid expansion.”

—Brad Woodhouse, Protect Our Care

