Cities Prepare for the Worst as Trump’s Food Stamp Cuts Near

Stephan: Okay, I'm going speak the truth that dare not say its name. Donald Trump is a psychopath and a sadist. He likes hurting people. He likes using his power to dominate, punish, and create stress and misery. It makes him feel powerful and assuages his personal cowardice. I think these facts, not partisanship but facts, are irrefutable. Here is a classic example of criminal Trump in action that proves my point.

CLEVELAND — Next month, Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s second largest, will begin sending letters and fliers, making phone calls and hosting information fairs to alert struggling citizens of a change about to befall them: Come April, able-bodied adults without children may lose their food stamps if they do not find work fast.

A Trump administration rule change, long in the making, is about to become real, and by the administration’s own estimates, nearly 700,000 people across the country — 20,000 of them in Ohio, 3,000 alone in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County — will be dropped from the food-stamp rolls.

“That’s a fairly big hit for the county, for our population,” said Kevin Gowan, the administrator of Cuyahoga Job and Family Services, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly […]