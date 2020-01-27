Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, January 27th, 2020

Cities Prepare for the Worst as Trump’s Food Stamp Cuts Near

Author:     Lola Fadulu
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     25 January 2020
 Link: Cities Prepare for the Worst as Trump’s Food Stamp Cuts Near
Stephan:   Okay, I'm going speak the truth that dare not say its name. Donald Trump is a psychopath and a sadist. He likes hurting people. He likes using his power to dominate, punish, and create stress and misery. It makes him feel powerful and assuages his personal cowardice. I think these facts, not partisanship but facts, are irrefutable. Here is a classic example of criminal Trump in action that proves my point.

Volunteers packing up boxes of food for after-school lunches at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in Cleveland. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank worries that the new policy on assistance programs will move people out of the grocery line into the food pantry line.
Credit: Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times

CLEVELAND — Next month, Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s second largest, will begin sending letters and fliers, making phone calls and hosting information fairs to alert struggling citizens of a change about to befall them: Come April, able-bodied adults without children may lose their food stamps if they do not find work fast.

A Trump administration rule change, long in the making, is about to become real, and by the administration’s own estimates, nearly 700,000 people across the country — 20,000 of them in Ohio, 3,000 alone in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County — will be dropped from the food-stamp rolls.

“That’s a fairly big hit for the county, for our population,” said Kevin Gowan, the administrator of Cuyahoga Job and Family Services, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly […]

